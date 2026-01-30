ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Drug Dealer Using ‘Indianocean’ Handle Jailed For 20 Years In UK

London: An Indian-origin drug dealer has been jailed for 20 years by a court in north-west England for plotting a range of firearms and drugs offences. Naginder Gill, 47, used the handle ‘indianoceon’ on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat in the plot involving 59-year-old Carl Ian Jones and 29-year-old Harly Wise.

While Jones was handed a 30-year sentence, Wise was jailed for 25 years at a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered Jones, Wise and Gill had been in discussions to trade military-grade weapons using EncroChat.

“These men are extremely dangerous offenders, and the streets are safer now that they’re in prison," said Jon Hughes, branch commander at NCA. “We’ve seen in recent years that entirely innocent victims can be tragically caught in the crossfire of feuding organised crime groups. Drugs and firearms crimes are often interconnected. The NCA will continue to work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from these threats,” he said.

The NCA-led Operation Venetic had led to EncroChat being taken down in 2020, after which evidence revealed details around dangerous offenders using the encrypted route. The court heard how Jones tried to broker a deal with other offenders over an AR15 assault rifle, complete with 50 7.62mm bullets. He also asked a contact to store some guns he had hidden in a property he owned in Mallorca because his girlfriend was “going mad”.