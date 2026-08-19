ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Couple Killed In Light Aircraft Crash In UK

London: An inquest on Wednesday identified an Indian-origin couple in their 50s as the two victims who died on the spot after their light aircraft crashed at a remote location in northern Wales.

Ketan Swali is believed to have been the pilot of the Piper PA28 aircraft and was accompanied by his wife, Sheetal, as they took off from Tatenhill Airport in Burton-upon-Trent in the West Midlands region of England last week.

North Wales Police said air and ground searches were launched on Friday after they were informed that the plane had failed to land at Caernarfon Airport in Snowdonia, north-west Wales, as scheduled.

“Multi-agency air and ground searches were carried out, and the aircraft was found in a remote location near Trawsfynydd," said a North Wales Police spokesperson.

“The two people on board were sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been made aware of the incident and has deployed a team of investigators,” the spokesperson said. The crash site was located in an isolated area in the hills above Trawsfynydd, close to Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd.