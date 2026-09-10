ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Couple Donates USD 20 Million For AI College At US Varsity

Washington: An engineer couple of Indian origin made a USD 20 million donation to the University of North Texas to set up a college of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, setting an example of immigrant participation in building the American dream.

The Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics will create new opportunities for students and faculty, the University of North Texas (UNT) said in a statement.

The college will be organised around the Division of Applied Intelligence and Informatics, focused on building and deploying intelligent systems, and the Division of Information and Learning Applications, focused on how information and intelligent systems operate within human and institutional contexts.

“For us, this gift is about paying that opportunity forward and recognizing that immigrants don’t simply participate in the American dream — they help build it,” Vikas Sinha, Vice President, Broadcom, said.

The gift will establish six permanent endowments supporting college leadership, student scholarships, endowed professorships, entrepreneurship and incubation, advanced research and emerging technologies. “Education has opened doors for us throughout our lives, and we want to hold those doors open for others,” Sinha said.

“Vikas and Anu’s commitment will create new opportunities for our students and faculty to build, study and apply these technologies while advancing central priorities of our Look North: UNT 2030 strategic plan — reshaping how we prepare students for a changing labor market, accelerating interdisciplinary research and innovation, and creating enduring value for North Texas and the state,” said UNT President Harrison Keller.

Vikas and Anuradha came to the United States from India to continue their education after each earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Sri Venkateswara University.