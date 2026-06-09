ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Couple, 9-Yr-Old Son Die After Falling From Luxury Apartment Block In UK

London: An Indian-origin couple and their 9-year-old terminally ill son died after they fell from a luxury London apartment block in a suspected murder-suicide, according to media reports. Rakesh Pai, 47, Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid died after falling from a balcony on the 36th floor of their apartment in Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London, on May 27, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

The family lived in the 45-storey building on the 36th floor, approximately 400 feet from the ground, according to the Sunday Guardian. Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, said Sid was born with “severe illnesses” and police believe his condition contributed to their “horrendous decision”.

The family was found by the emergency services after witnesses reported at 7.29 am that a group of people had fallen from a height. Paramedics attempted resuscitation, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.