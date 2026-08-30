ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Child Genius Aces Math Exam Decade Earlier In UK

London: A seven-year-old Indian-origin boy has aced a mathematics exam almost a decade earlier than most schoolchildren in the UK and is already preparing for the next level.

Jivyan Reddy Dhruva scored 196 out of 240, achieving a high Grade 8 – equivalent to an A – across three papers in a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exam, normally taken by pupils aged 16 years. He appeared for the Pearson Edexcel GCSE Higher Mathematics exam back in May and received his results along with other GCSE pupils last week.

“I felt really excited when I saw my result. My parents were very happy, and they hugged me," Jivyan told PTI. “I wanted a Grade 9, so I was a little disappointed at first, but then I was very happy that I got Grade 8. I like maths because I like solving difficult problems and finding different ways to get the answer.

“Next I want to learn A-level Maths and Further Maths. When I grow up, I want to invent robots and other things that help people. I want to make things that everybody can use,” he said.

Jivyan attended a mainstream primary school in London until February this year, after which his parents – originally from Andhra Pradesh and now living in South Ruislip in west London for nearly five years – moved him to home education so that he could learn at a pace more suited to his sharper abilities.

“Even before nursery, we noticed that he was picking up numbers and mathematical concepts extremely quickly. If we explained something once, he would often understand the pattern behind it and start asking questions that went beyond what we had actually taught him," recalls father Dhruva Kumar Reddy Katta.

The techie, who specialises in enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, cloud and platform engineering, divides the day-to-day learning and routine of home-schooling with wife Aishwarya Devi Dhruva. They admit that home educating is demanding, requiring a lot of coordination between them, but have struck a rhythm that also factors in enough free time for their son to enjoy life like any other kid.