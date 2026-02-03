ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Businessman On Trial In Drink Spike Case In UK

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

London: An Indian-origin businessman connected with a portfolio of restaurants in the UK is on trial in London accused of spiking the drink of a woman at a nightclub two years ago. Vikas Nath, 63, associated with fine-dining Indian restaurants in London, denies the charges of trying to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B dangerous drug. According to court reports in the UK, Southwark Crown Court was told this week that Nath admits spiking the drink only to "relax" the woman in question. “His acceptance is not surprising; he had little choice because the spiking was captured on CCTV at Annabel's (night club),” prosecutor Tim Clark was quoted in a BBC court report as informing the jury. It emerged in court that the woman had invited Nath to Annabel's, an exclusive club where she was a member, and they went to the rooftop bar where she ordered a cocktail.