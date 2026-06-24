ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Attorney In US To Be Fined USD 250,000 Over False Asylum Claims

The U.S. flag flies in font of the Capitol, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New York: An Indian-origin attorney will be fined more than USD 250,000 by federal authorities here for allegedly filing fraudulent documents and false asylum claims on behalf of Indian nationals.

Vinod Doddamani operates a nationwide practice in which he mostly represents Indian nationals and files asylum applications on their behalf before the immigration courts, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced its intention to pursue a fine of more than USD 250,000 against Doddamani, who allegedly filed false asylum claims on behalf of his clients.

HSI announced five Notices of Intent to Fine against Doddamani. In support of the asylum claims, Doddamani filed “alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the alleged persecution”.