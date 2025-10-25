ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Working As Staff Nurse Jailed For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital

Singapore: An Indian national working as a staff nurse at a Singapore premium hospital was sentenced to a year and two months’ jail, and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a molestation charge.

Elipe Siva Nagu, 34, molested a male visitor to the Raffles Hospital in June, after claiming that he wanted to “disinfect” the victim, The Straits Times reported. He was suspended from his nursing duties soon after the offence. The offence caused the victim to have flashbacks of the incident, the court heard.

Details about the victim, including his age, were redacted from court documents. Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua said that the victim was at the hospital in North Bridge Road on June 18 to visit his grandfather, who had been admitted there.