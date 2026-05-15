ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Individuals From Across Canadian Border Into US

New York: A 22-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada across the northern border into the United States.

Shivam, whose last name is not known, directed smuggling operations beginning from at least October 2024 through June 2025, coordinating to bring individuals illegally across the US-Canada border into New York, the US Justice Department said Thursday.

His role was to coordinate drivers to pick up individuals from the border and transport them further into the United States, specifically to stash houses around Northern New York and to hotels in Plattsburgh, New York. Shivam, who expected to be paid for his role, paid his drivers for each individual they smuggled.

Last year in January, he directed a co-conspirator to smuggle 12 people from India and the United Kingdom from Canada into the United States. He paid his co-conspirator USD 100 per person smuggled. The same month, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in tandem near the US-Canada border.