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Indian National Nikhil Gupta To Be Sentenced On Friday In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Representational Image. ( IANS )

By PTI 4 Min Read

New York: Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, will be sentenced here on Friday by a federal judge, with prosecutors seeking a 24-year prison term for him.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship. Gupta will be sentenced on November 20 at around 10 am local time by US District Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York. Last week, the US government submitted in court that it is seeking a 24-year prison term for Gupta, whose “conduct was as brutal as it was brazen. “He was a crucial participant in a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil. The Court should impose a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime and sends a message that the violent silencing of voices in this country will not be tolerated. For these reasons, and all the reasons set forth above, the Government respectfully requests that the Court impose a sentence of 293 months’ imprisonment,” US Attorney James McDonald said in a 20-page submission to Marrero. The government said that Gupta and his co-conspirators, “including at least one Indian Government employee”, plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the “victim’s political ideology". “It is a crime of the utmost seriousness and demands an equally serious penalty…. the Government submits that a sentence at the top of the United States Sentencing Guidelines range of 235 to 293 months’ incarceration is necessary to serve the legitimate purposes of sentencing.” In his sentencing memorandum, Gupta asked that the Court impose a much reduced sentence. Gupta’s lawyers have argued that the Probation Department calculated an advisory Guidelines range of “235 to 293” months imprisonment and has “recommended a substantial downward variance from that range to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. We join in Probation’s request for a significant downward variance from the Guidelines.”