ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Living Illegally in US Held by Federal Authorities for 'Assaulting Man With Baseball Bat'

New York: An Indian national, who entered the US illegally, has been arrested by authorities for allegedly assaulting another person with a baseball bat. Dhaval Amratbhai Patel was initially arrested by the Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts on May 16 and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the police report, Patel got into an argument with a customer at the liquor store where the accused worked, which allegedly escalated into him grabbing a baseball bat and striking the man.

However, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday that "sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts" did not cooperate with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement, and Patel was released from jail without notification to ICE law enforcement.