Indian National Killed In Attack By Iran Against US-Owned Oil Tanker Safesea Vishnu In Iraqi Waters

New Delhi: An Indian mariner was killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a "suicide" boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq, making him the third Indian casualty in the ongoing West Asia conflict that was triggered after US and Israel attacked Iran late last month. US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq’s territorial waters by an Iranian "suicide" boat, PTI reported on Thursday, quoting sources. An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack, while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the report said. Safesea officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack. They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure the safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.