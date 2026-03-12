Indian National Killed In Attack By Iran Against US-Owned Oil Tanker Safesea Vishnu In Iraqi Waters
US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq’s territorial waters by an Iranian "suicide" boat.
New Delhi: An Indian mariner was killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a "suicide" boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq, making him the third Indian casualty in the ongoing West Asia conflict that was triggered after US and Israel attacked Iran late last month.
US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq’s territorial waters by an Iranian "suicide" boat, PTI reported on Thursday, quoting sources.
An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack, while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the report said.
Safesea officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack. They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure the safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.
Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be "collateral damage". According to information on the website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.
In another such incident, three crew members were "believed to be trapped" aboard a Thai bulk carrier that was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the vessel's owner said, according to AFP.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they had struck the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because the ships had ignored "warnings". The Thai ship was struck on Wednesday morning while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates.
"The strikes damaged the Vessel's engine room and caused a fire," Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," it said, adding that authorities were working to rescue them.
The Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and efforts were underway to rescue the remaining three, the Thai navy said Wednesday. Thailand's foreign ministry said all 23 crew members were Thai.
Since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February ignited the Middle East war, the Islamic republic has launched its own attacks against its oil-exporting neighbours. The strikes have threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunged the global energy economy into crisis. The strait is a crucial waterway through which a fifth of global oil supplies usually pass.
