Indian National Indicted For Smuggling Individuals From Across Canadian Border Into US

New York: A 22-year-old citizen of India has been indicted here for his role in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada across the northern border into the United States.

Shivam, whose last name is not known, is charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally bring aliens to the United States and four counts of illegally bringing aliens to the United States for the purpose of private financial gain. A federal grand jury in the Northern District of New York returned an indictment Wednesday charging him for his role in the scheme.

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York.

In January 2025, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles traveling in tandem near the US-Canada border. Both vehicles accelerated to avoid agents, triggering a pursuit. One vehicle went off the road and became immobilized, while the other was later stopped in Mooers, New York.