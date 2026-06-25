ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Identified As Director Of Singapore Companies That Abandoned Workers

Singapore: The High Commission of India on Wednesday evening said it is in touch with workers of three Singapore companies that did not pay them for months, as well as with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM), who are providing assistance to the affected.

Over 400 workers from India and Bangladesh have been abandoned without wages and accommodations by three companies, namely SK Industries, KPA Engineering and VVR Plant Engineering.

One director, who was common for the three firms, has been identified as an Indian national named Ramu Palani Velu, according to a report published by The Straits Times. According to the daily, checks on the corporate intelligence platform Sayari show that Ramu is a director of seven companies here. The firms are listed as providing air-con, plumbing and building services.

Ramu, a permanent resident of Singapore, is said to have left the country. NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, representatives from the Migrant Workers' Centre and Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash met the abandoned workers on Wednesday and assured them of help by providing cash, supermarket shopping vouchers, accommodations and jobs.

The workers are getting SGD200 in cash and supermarket shopping vouchers while alternate accommodations are being arranged and job placements are being matched. The unpaid migrant workers reported to MOM on Monday, saying their employers at KPA Engineering, a company that provides air-con maintenance services, and its related firm SK Industries, were not contactable.

Singapore labour chief Ng said the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management and tripartite partners are working to contact the employers involved in the case. Ramu took over VVR Plant Engineering, formerly called VMD Integrated, in 2025. The company was previously owned by Indian nationals Ravi Victor and Ravi Vijayarani, and their Singaporean son, Ravi Martin Abraham.