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Indian National Dies In Car Accident In Nepal

Sayantan Gayan, 41, from Kalimpong in West Bengal, died when his Indian number-plate car plunged into the stream of Jalbire Waterfall

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By PTI

Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kathmandu: An Indian national was killed on Wednesday after his car fell into a stream in Nepal's Chitwan district, police said.

Sayantan Gayan, 41, from Kalimpong in West Bengal, died when his Indian number-plate car plunged into the stream of Jalbire Waterfall in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality of Chitwan, they said.

The incident occurred when he was returning to the hotel after enjoying sightseeing at the waterfall, the police said in a statement. As per the preliminary investigation, he was the only person inside the car. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

TAGGED:

INDIAN NATIONAL DEATH IN NEPAL
INDIAN DIES IN NEPAL
NEPAL CAR ACCIDENT

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