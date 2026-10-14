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Indian National Arrested In Nepal For Sexual Abuse Of Minor

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for five days in Nepal on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl

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By PTI

Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kathmandu: An Indian national has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for five days in Nepal on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jinha, 40, was arrested from his rented room in Kalimati, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Saturday. The girl worked at a garment factory run by him. Police presented Jinha before the Kathmandu District Court, which granted permission to keep him in judicial custody for five days on Monday, Dan Bahadur Thapa, spokesperson for the Kathmandu District Police Circle, said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in the case, and an investigation is underway, Thapa said. Under Nepalese law, sexual activity involving a person below 18 years of age constitutes a sexual offence even if the minor has consented.

TAGGED:

INDIANS IN NEPAL
NEPAL MINOR ABUSE
INDIAN ARREST IN NEPAL

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