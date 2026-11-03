ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Arrested For Possessing Firecrackers In Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Police have arrested an Indian national from Kathmandu on charges of possessing firecrackers, which are banned in the Himalayan country, ahead of the festival of Diwali. Raman Kumar Mehta, 29, from Motihari in Bihar, was arrested from Tinchule in the eastern part of Kathmandu on Tuesday along with a huge quantity of firecrackers, police said.

Police confiscated various types of firecrackers amounting to NPR 400,000 from him. The firecrackers were recovered from his rented room at Tinchule-Bouddha during a raid.

The government has banned the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers within the country citing security reasons. Despite being declared illegal, people, especially youths, secretly acquire firecrackers from markets in Kathmandu and burn them during the Diwali festival.

Firecrackers are brought mainly from India through illegal channels. The government has declared a holiday for five days during Diwali, also known as Tihar, starting from November 8.

The five-day festival starts on Sunday with Kukur Tihar, when dogs are fed and worshipped and ends with Bhai Tika, when sisters worship brothers, wishing for their long life, good health and prosperity. This year, Laxmi Puja and Kukuar Tihar fall on the same day, Sunday, as the festival is celebrated on the basis of the lunar calendar.

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