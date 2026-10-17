ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Arrested for Illegal Voting In US

FILE- A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facility in Washington. ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Washington: An Indian national has been arrested in the United States for falsely claiming to be an American citizen to vote in the 2024 general election in Minnesota, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

Chaudhari has been charged with knowingly furnishing false information in voting and making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote or vote. “If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count,” the DHS said.

According to the indictment, Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate on November 5, 2024, as required under Minnesota law to vote in the general election. The document required him to swear or affirm that he was a US citizen. Prosecutors allege that he was not a citizen and knowingly made the false declaration to vote. “Voting is reserved for US citizens, and falsely claiming citizenship to cast a ballot is a serious crime,” said Special Agent Travis Pickard of Homeland Security Investigations.