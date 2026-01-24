ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Among 4 Dead In Shooting Linked To Family Dispute In US

New York: An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, according to the Indian mission in Atlanta.

The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.