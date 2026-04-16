ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Accused Of Cheating Cultural Organisation Of Over SGD 1.6 Million

Singapore: An Indian national was among the two persons charged with cheating a cultural organisation of more than SGD 1.6 million (approximately USD 1.3 million), according to a local media report.

Between April and December 2023, accused Alagappan Muthu, 53, and Chinese-origin Singaporean Ching Wai Leng, 81, allegedly conspired nine times to defraud Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng in Bishan, according to Channel News Asia.

Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng is a cultural organisation and columbarium which houses vaults lined with recesses for cinerary urns.

Citing the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the channel said, Ching was then the head of the maintenance section at the columbarium while Muthu was a director at KKV Construction, a private company.