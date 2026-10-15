Indian Missions In Touch With Families Of Three Killed In Germany Fire
The embassy said all three victims, two women and a man, were studying in Germany and were from Kerala
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
London: The Indian Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with the families of three Indian nationals killed in a fire in Germany and are extending all necessary assistance, the embassy said. In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, the embassy said all three victims, two women and a man, were studying in Germany.
The incident, which occurred in Bochum in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was under investigation by German authorities, it said.
Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany. Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. @MEAIndia— India in Germany (@eoiberlin) October 14, 2026
“Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany,” the Indian mission said in its post on X.
“The Embassy of India in Berlin and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities,” it added. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”
All three of them – identified by their families in India as Sivin Johny, Nova Sabu and Sheela Joy – were from Kerala. Their families and public representatives in the southern state have stepped up efforts to bring home their mortal remains.
Meanwhile, a 41-year-old Romanian resident of the building has been remanded in custody on suspicion of murder and arson resulting in death, according to a report by German news channel n-tv, citing the German Press Agency (dpa). A judge issued an arrest warrant against the man, who has declined to comment on the allegations, the report said. Investigators are continuing to probe the motive.
The fire broke out early on Tuesday in a multi-family residential building in Bochum's Hofstede district. Firefighters found the three victims dead in an apartment on the second floor. Five other people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in Bochum, German media reported.
Investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the fire, German public broadcaster WDR reported. The wooden stairwell was completely destroyed, and the building was reported to be likely uninhabitable.
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