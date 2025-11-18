ETV Bharat / international

Indian Mission In Jeddah Sets Up Camp Office In Madina After Bus Tragedy; Consulate General Meets Lone Survivor

Family members of those killed in the tragic pilgrim bus collision with a diesel tanker in Saudi Arabia provide identification documents to revenue officials at Hajj House, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The Telangana government has approved ₹5 lakh ex-gratia and will send two family members each to Saudi Arabia for DNA matching and to collect the mortal remains. ( IANS )

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday. Forty-four Indians, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment. In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina. "Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery," it said.