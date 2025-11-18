ETV Bharat / international

Indian Mission In Jeddah Sets Up Camp Office In Madina After Bus Tragedy; Consulate General Meets Lone Survivor

Over 40 Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were killed after a bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Indian Mission In Jeddah Sets Up Camp Office In Madina After Bus Tragedy; Consulate General Meets Lone Survivor
Family members of those killed in the tragic pilgrim bus collision with a diesel tanker in Saudi Arabia provide identification documents to revenue officials at Hajj House, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The Telangana government has approved ₹5 lakh ex-gratia and will send two family members each to Saudi Arabia for DNA matching and to collect the mortal remains. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday. Forty-four Indians, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment. In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina. "Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery," it said.

Meanwhile, Iran has expressed condolences to the families of the Indian pilgrims who died in the road accident in Saudi Arabia. In a social media post, Iran's Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of India.

The spokesperson "prayed to Almighty God for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, and for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident".

Read More

  1. 45 Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Including 18 From A Family Killed In Bus Accident In Saudi Arabia's Madinah
  2. Saudi Bus Accident: About 50 Family Members Of Deceased To Leave From Hyderabad

TAGGED:

JEDDAH
INDIAN MISSION
SAUDI ARABIA
MADINA
MADINA BUS TRAGEDY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.