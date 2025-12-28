ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man Wins Race Discrimination Claim Against KFC Franchise Manager In UK

London: An Indian man who accused his manager at a KFC franchise outlet in south-east London of wrongful dismissal and race discrimination has won nearly 67,000 pounds in compensation after a tribunal ruled in his favour.

Madhesh Ravichandran, from Tamil Nadu, told an employment tribunal hearing that his Sri Lankan Tamil boss discriminated against him and used references such as “slave” and “Indians are fraudsters” directed at him.

In details from the hearing published this week, tribunal judge Paul Abbott upheld Ravichandran’s claim of wrongful dismissal and race discrimination against Nexus Foods Limited. “The complaints of direct race discrimination are well-founded and succeed,” reads the judgment.

“We have found on the facts that the claimant was subjected to the less favourable treatments… his holiday request was refused because he was Indian and [restaurant manager] Kajan wished to prioritise requests from Sri Lankan Tamil colleagues, and he was referred to as a ‘shit’ and a ‘slave’ which is self-evidently less favourable treatment because of his race,” it notes.

Ravichandran began work at the West Wickham outlet of KFC in January 2023 following his interview with Kajan, whom he reported to directly.

After facing months of problems, matters came to a head in July of that year when his boss attempted to make Ravichandran work excessive hours on a shift and handed in his notice.