ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man Jailed For Over 5 Years In UK-France People Smuggling Case

London: An Indian man who admitted smuggling migrants from the UK to France in the back of trucks has been jailed for more than five years by a court in south-east England. Jaskirat Singh, 25, was prosecuted by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over his role in facilitating the illegal movement of non-British nationals between December 2024 and March 2026.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration. Singh, who was sentenced by the Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday, is believed to have earned around 185,000 pounds through the illegal operations.

“The plot was exposed when 11 Indian nationals were found hiding in the trailer of a lorry stopped at Dover in December 2024. The information they provided, along with four other Indians found in a separate lorry travelling to France in January 2025, led authorities to Singh and his address in Wolverhampton," the CPS said.

The CPS said an Immigration Enforcement-led investigation uncovered extensive incriminating material on Singh's mobile devices, including voice notes, images, messages and videos. Some of the images had been saved from TikTok and advertised crossings to France.

He was sentenced to five years and three months after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to a member state.

“Jaskirat Singh played a key role in organising the illegal movement of people from the UK to France using lorries, putting individuals at serious risk in the process," said Peter Cockrill, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS South East.