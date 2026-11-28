ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man Injured In Armed Robbery Incident In Peru

Lima: An Indian man was injured in an armed robbery incident on the way to the airport in Peru's capital, Lima, local media reported.

Vijay Pagrani, 29, an Indian national and Mari Miranda Espinoza, 35, a Peruvian national, were attacked by hooded gunmen on the Costa Verde while they were travelling to the new Jorge Chavez International Airport, El Comercio web portal reported on Friday. The duo was travelling in a jeep when armed men stopped their vehicle and started firing at it, injuring the occupants.

The attackers took away their luggage, containing clothes and jewellery, and their wallets, the web portal reported. Locals have shot videos of the incident, which went viral on social media.

The footage shows the criminals removing a white briefcase and quickly securing it inside one of the cars used in the robbery, before fleeing towards the port, Peru 21 web portal reported. Pagrani and Espinoza were shifted to a clinic in San Miguel for treatment.