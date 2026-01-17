ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man Gets 30-Month Jail In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Parts To Russia

New York: A 58-year-old Indian national was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in the US for conspiring to illegally export controlled aviation components from Oregon to Russia. In the judgement pronounced earlier this week, US Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Bradford said Sanjay Kaushik's actions were deliberate and profit-driven.

"It was a calculated, profit-driven scheme involving repeated transactions, substantial gains, and coordination with foreign co-conspirators, including sanctioned Russian entities. This defendant sought, on multiple occasions, to undermine safeguards critical to US national security and foreign policy for his own personal gain,” he said.

The court sentenced Kaushik from Delhi to 30 months in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release for conspiring with others to export controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act.

"Those who scheme to circumvent US export control laws - especially when it involves technologies with military applications - will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said. “The security of the United States demands that perpetrators of deceitful schemes like this one are held accountable for their actions,” he said.

According to court documents, beginning in early September 2023, Kaushik conspired with others to unlawfully obtain aerospace goods and technology from the US for entities in Russia. The goods were purchased under the pretext that they were meant for Kaushik and his Indian company, when in fact they were destined for Russian end users, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Kaushik and his co-conspirators purchased an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), a device that provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft, from an Oregon-based supplier. Components such as the AHRS require a licence from the Department of Commerce to be exported to certain countries, including Russia.