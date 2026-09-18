ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man First To Be Charged Over Illegal Immigration Adverts Online In UK

London: A 24-year-old Indian national has become the first person to be charged under the UK’s new border security laws for advertising illegal immigration services online.

Hem Raj, a migrant himself based in the West Midlands of England, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged as part of an investigation involving the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and West Midlands Police.

The police arrested Raj at an address in Smethwick on Tuesday and seized mobile phones from the property. “His arrest followed the discovery of social media posts allegedly offering advice on fraudulent visa and asylum applications," the NCA stated.

“Raj was later charged with advertising illegal immigration services contrary to Section 17 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025... It is the first time someone has been charged with the new BSAI Act offence as part of an NCA investigation," it said.