ETV Bharat / international

Indian Man Dies In Kansas Flash Floods; Houston Consulate Coordinating Assistance

Houston: A 33-year-old Indian IT professional was killed after his vehicle was swept away by severe flash floodwaters in the US state of Kansas, authorities said.

Venkatesh Doppalapudi was an H-1B visa holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was reportedly driving back north from Houston on Saturday afternoon when his vehicle encountered flash flooding caused by severe storms that dropped more than 6 inches of rain across south-central Kansas.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities. "The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance," the mission said in a statement.