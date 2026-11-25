ETV Bharat / international

Indian Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal Granted Bail Pending Trial On Rape Charge In UK

London: Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, behind bars in a London prison charged with rape and sexual assaults, was on Wednesday granted bail under strict conditions pending a trial in the case.

Justice David Tomlinson, presiding over a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, agreed to a "change in circumstances” application for bail by Aggarwal and his co-accused and assistant Manpreet Kaur.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) maintained its opposition to the bail as in previous hearings, arguing that Aggarwal is a “powerful person” with influence and that both he and Kaur posed a flight risk. However, their lawyers successfully argued in favour of bail, claiming the charges faced by the duo did not require them to remain in custody.

Both accused were produced in the dock and expressed relief as bail was granted following what was described as one of the most “stringent package of conditions ever offered”, including a significant security bond and electronic tag monitoring.

Aggarwal, 57, will be bailed to a UK address on security of around 500,000 pounds and must wear an electronic tag for regular monitoring.

Kaur, 41, meanwhile, offered around 20,000 pounds in security and will also be subject to strict monitoring. Both have their passports surrendered with the UK police, preventing them from travelling until a trial in the case is held -- expected next year.

Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings, was previously denied bail after his arrest in London in August. In details that emerged in court during subsequent hearings, the Delhi advocate is accused of non-consensual “sexual touching” of a female and facilitating the travel of women with a “view to exploitation”.

Aggarwal, who was being held at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, faces one charge of rape and three charges of sexual assault. His barrister told the court that the rape allegation was not “straightforward” in terms of “consent”, as police records show the woman said she was “not a victim”. All the women referenced in court as the key witnesses in the sexual assault case have anonymity under UK law.

Aggarwal and Kaur were arrested at a property on Brick Street in the posh Mayfair area of London on August 11 over alleged sexual offences on May 26 and August 9. The 29 Brick Street property is listed online as a “Mayfair Residence Townhouse”, made up of multi-storey luxury apartments that are available for rent.