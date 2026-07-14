ETV Bharat / international

Indian Killed, 6 Injured As Iranian Missiles Target UAE Tankers In Hormuz

New Delhi: One Indian crew member was killed, and eight others, including six Indian nationals, were injured after two UAE tankers were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on the official X handle, the UAE MoD said that apart from the Indian crew members, two Ukrainians, four of whom sustained serious injuries. "The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters".

"The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," the post read.