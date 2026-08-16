ETV Bharat / international

Indian Independence Day Celebrations In New York Tri-State Area Culminate In Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey in a joint celebration of India's 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States. ( X@IndiainNewYork )

New York: Celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day in the New York tri-state area culminated in a world record, with more than 1,300 US flags arranged around Indian tricolours to form the number "250" as a tribute to America's semiquincentennial anniversary.

A Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Saturday, in a joint celebration of India's 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The event was led by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE (FIA), with support from Indian technology company Zoho.

"Held at the intersection of India@80 and America@250, the event was a memorable expression of India-US friendship and of the Indian-American community's enduring contribution to bringing the two nations and their peoples closer together," a media statement by the organisers said.

The record-setting event was among several programmes held across the New York tri-state area and other parts of the US to mark India's Independence Day. The New York tri-state area refers to the greater metropolitan region of New York City that extends across three states: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Saturday's event was attended by members of the Indian-American community, elected representatives and business and community leaders. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell, US Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai addressed the event.