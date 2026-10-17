ETV Bharat / international

Indian Government Supporters Gather In Counter-Protest To Student Demo In UK

A Union flag hung from the window of a residential property in Denton, Greater Manchester on February 12, 2026. ( AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

London: A large group of demonstrators gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Friday for a protest organised by the Student Federation of India (SFI) UK. A smaller group of Indian government supporters convened a counter-protest to the “Stand in Solidarity” student demonstration demanding “accountability and transparency”.

The demonstration on Friday followed an “Emergency Protest” earlier this week outside India House in London, called to “amplify” the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) — including the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India.

The two groups were kept apart by several Metropolitan Police officers, as both sides waved the Tricolour with a set of steps separating the two groups. While chants of ‘Azadi’ and ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achcha’ rang out from the student group, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’ were countered by the group waving a large cut-out of the Prime Minister. “We will not tolerate the erasure of votes. We will not tolerate police violence. We are here in defence of Indian democracy,” SFI UK said in a statement. The gathering was addressed by a number of speakers, who exhorted the crowd to respond to the counter-protesters with “Jai Bhim” and “Shame”. Meanwhile, the pro-government gathering attempted to make their voices heard over the loudspeaker with similar chants of “Shame”.