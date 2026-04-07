ETV Bharat / international

30 Indian Fishermen Repatriated From Sri Lanka Return Home

Colombo: At least 30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka on Tuesday and are currently on their way back home, authorities said. "30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka today and are on their way home,” the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, till April 2026, 15 trawlers and 102 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Navy. In 2025, some 346 fishermen had been arrested in 44 trawlers while poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said. The Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath told PTI he was not certain which batch of detentions the 30 fishermen were from.

"It depends on the court procedure," he added. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.