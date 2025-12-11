ETV Bharat / international

Indian Film Fraternity Sees Tremendous Potential For Creative Collaboration With Israel

Jerusalem: Bonded by a shared concern over terrorism, a delegation of the Indian film fraternity visiting Israel expressed tremendous potential for creative collaboration that can help deepen cultural ties between the strategic partners through cinema.

Israel welcomed leading personalities from the Indian film fraternity this week to showcase its immense visual diversity, from the biblical desert and beaches to modern and ancient cities, added with its strength in innovation and technology in the field, to lure them to collaborate in filmmaking.

The six-day visit from Saturday comes at a time when Israel is struggling with the pain of October 7's terror attack and the ensuing war that has carried on for more than two years. The delegation visited places that came under attack, met survivors of the deadly attack and heard their heart-wrenching stories first-hand, noting the striking resemblance in the pattern of terror attacks that happened also in India, including the one in Pahalgam.

"Our delegation, drawn from India’s film fraternity, sees tremendous potential for creative collaboration between our two nations. Cinema has the power to bridge hearts and minds, and we are eager to open new chapters of co-production, exchange, and mutual inspiration,” K G Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, told PTI.

He said that they held “fruitful meetings” with leading Israeli filmmakers, distributors, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and our own Ambassador. “These interactions filled us with optimism that a new era of India–Israel cinematic cooperation is on the horizon,” he said.

"There is great interest in India for Israeli film and music. The MFA Bollywood delegation visit is an important step forward in boosting the cultural ties through cinema and TV collaborations between India and Israel, ”said Murtaza Ali Khan, a film commentator, media historian and cultural writer. Khan said that India and Israel have already signed a co-production treaty.

The twelve-member film delegation drawn from various aspects of the creative world has attracted a lot of attention, with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) recognising "Bollywood as a source of inspiration".

"The Indian film industry is a global example of how to tell a story that touches millions. Your ability to evoke emotion, create colour and joy, while also addressing pain and human drama, is something we deeply admire,” Nurit Tinari, Head of Culture Diplomacy Bureau at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told PTI.

"Their very presence here is a powerful statement of solidarity and friendship,” she added. Recognising the huge potential, Israel has also been looking at ways to incentivise to make the collaboration more attractive for Indian filmmakers. Rajeev Dwivedi, Founder and CEO of Livepixel Technologies, said that he is "thrilled to collaborate with Israel on Animation feature, long and short formats in Indo-Israel cultural and historical arena".