ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Visits Mortuary, Injured Nationals After Kuwait Airport Attack Kills Compatriot

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on June 3, 2026, appears to show damage at Kuwait's international airport following an attack. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India's Ambassador to Kuwait Paramita Tripathi visited the mortuary where the mortal remains of an Indian national killed in an attack on Kuwait International Airport were kept and met injured compatriots undergoing treatment at hospitals, as the embassy coordinated repatriation and assistance efforts.

The Indian national was killed, and several others were injured when the airport came under attack on Wednesday amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the US. In a social media post late Wednesday night, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said Tripathi visited Kuwait's Central Mortuary, where the mortal remains of the deceased were brought.

The ambassador also met Brigadier Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and conveyed appreciation for the "prompt and sensitive support" extended by the Kuwaiti authorities. "The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains," the mission said.

Tripathi also visited the Indian nationals injured in the attack and being treated at various hospitals in Kuwait, it said. "She interacted with those injured and assured them of all possible assistance and close monitoring and follow-up by the embassy with the hospitals and their families," the mission said.