ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Trivedi Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest With Bangladesh Finance Minister

Dhaka: Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and discussed bilateral development projects and issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes amid uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India next month for the BRICS Summit following fresh strains in bilateral ties over Dhaka's demand for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance and Planning of Bangladesh, H. E. Mr Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and held discussions on mutual interests in economic cooperation and bilateral development projects between India and Bangladesh,” the High Commission of India in Bangladesh posted on X on Thursday.

Trivedi also gifted Chowdhury a copy of 'Arthashastra' by Kautilya. “Arthashastra says, 'Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere',” the Indian mission quoted from the book.

Earlier, Trivedi also met the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain. "Both sides discussed issues of mutual benefit and mutual interest to further people-to-people cooperation in the field of healthcare," the Indian mission said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir said the possibility of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India next month for the BRICS Summit “remains slim” unless an appropriate environment based on “mutual trust” is created.