ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Visits INS Sudarshini In Baltimore

Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the Port of Baltimore on 26 June, as part of the landmark transoceanic expedition 'Lokayan 26', United States ( PTI )

Washington: Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, visited INS Sudarshini at a port in Maryland and lauded the crew for their efforts to build bridges of mutual cooperation and trust. INS Sudarshini is participating in the SAIL 250 Maryland event, commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

"Ambassador Vinay Kwatra visited Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini at the port of Baltimore, Maryland on 28 June 26, which is currently participating in the SAIL 250 Maryland event from 25-29 June 26," the Embassy of India in Washington posted on X.

"The Commanding Officer briefed the Ambassador on the LOKAYAN 26 progress, conduct of the five months long transoceanic voyage covering around 13000 nm (nautical miles) and the preparation towards forthcoming SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events."

"The Ambassador wished the crew the very best towards continuing their spectacular voyage and sustaining efforts to build bridges of mutual cooperation and trust amongst nations," it said.