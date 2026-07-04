ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy To China Rejects Comparison With Pakistan On West Asia Mediation

Beijing: Dismissing any comparison between India and Pakistan on mediating in the West Asia conflict, India’s envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami on Saturday said countries should decide for themselves whether doing so serves their interests.

“I think the comparison, if I might be a little direct, with Pakistan, is a little... a little unfair. I think the economy in the two countries will tell you a lot,” he said, responding to a question by a Chinese journalist about India’s role in global leadership and Islamabad’s attempts to mediate in the Iran-US conflict.

Doriaswami was speaking at the World Peace Forum here, organised by China Tsinghua University. "We should look at countries according to what they are and what they are actually doing in the larger global system, " he said, adding that “India’s integration with the globe is at a level not matched by most countries”.