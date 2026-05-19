ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy To China Holds Talks With Senior Chinese Official

Beijing: New Indian envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami held an introductory meeting with a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official, during which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Doraiswami met Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday. Liu is the point man for India in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation under the BRICS framework, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Both sides agreed to continue efforts to implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries towards a stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial relationship, it said.