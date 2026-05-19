Indian Envoy To China Holds Talks With Senior Chinese Official
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation under the BRICS framework
By PTI
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Beijing: New Indian envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami held an introductory meeting with a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official, during which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.
Doraiswami met Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday. Liu is the point man for India in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation under the BRICS framework, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.
Both sides agreed to continue efforts to implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries towards a stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial relationship, it said.
This is Doraiswami’s second high-level meeting with the Chinese Foreign Ministry officials since he took charge early this month.
On May 15, he held an introductory meeting with Director General of China’s Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hou Yanqi.
The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations, the Embassy said.