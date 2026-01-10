ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy To Bangladesh Pranay Verma Meets New BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, pays a courtesy call on BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman at the BNP Chairperson’s Office in the Gulshan area of Dhaka district, Bangladesh on Saturday, January 10, 2026. ( IANS )

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Saturday met BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, a day after the party officially elected him to the position ahead of the scheduled February 12 elections.

“The meeting lasted for some 40 minutes,” Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) media cell spokesman Sayrul Kabir Khan told PTI, calling it a courtesy call.

Several issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, and Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir were also present in the meeting, it added.

BNP emerged as the forerunner in Bangladesh politics, with its once crucial ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, being the main rival, ahead of the scheduled February 12 elections, in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League.

A student-led violent street movement toppled the Awami League government on August 5, 2024.