ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Pitches Greater Pharma Exports, Chinese Investment To Deepen Ties

Beijing: China opening its market to Indian products, especially pharmaceuticals, coupled with investments in New Delhi, will be “good for the larger country-to-country relationship”, envoy Vikram Doraiswami said on Saturday.

“Obviously, we would like to be able to export more to China. There is nothing unreasonable about suggesting that, particularly in areas where we believe we have a competitive advantage such as pharmaceuticals,” the Indian ambassador said.

The envoy made these remarks during a a panel discussion on Protectionism and Global Economic Governance at the World Peace Forum organised by China’s Tsinghua University here.

“For instance, we're one of the world’s biggest exporters of pharmaceuticals to advanced markets,” he said, answering a question on India, China trade and investment ties. Trade and commerce constitute an important component of India-China relations.

China has overtaken the US to emerge as India's largest trading partner in 2025-26, with bilateral trade reaching USD 151.1 billion. However, the country's trade deficit with Beijing widened to an all-time high of USD 112.16 billion during the period, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce data.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to USD 19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to USD 131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of USD 112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25. India has long been demanding that China open its IT, pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors, which are the country's strong areas.

Doraiswami recently held talks with Wang Liping, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Commerce of China, to discuss initiatives to step up trade ties. The envoy expressed hope that Chinese partners will work with India to ensure that firms producing high-quality generic medicines, which are exported to the US and other places, can be exported to the Chinese market as well.