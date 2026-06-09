ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Meets US Tech Leaders, Discusses Perspectives On Future Of AI

Washington: India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a series of meetings with top American technology leaders and discussed perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies, including Quantum, and the future of AI. Kwatra held separate meetings on Monday to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.

He met the President and CEO of Walmart and had a conversation on their investments in India. "A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies," Kwatra said in a post on X on Tuesday.