Indian Envoy Meets US Tech Leaders, Discusses Perspectives On Future Of AI
Vinay Mohan Kwatra held separate meetings on Monday to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.
By PTI
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Washington: India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a series of meetings with top American technology leaders and discussed perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies, including Quantum, and the future of AI. Kwatra held separate meetings on Monday to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.
He met the President and CEO of Walmart and had a conversation on their investments in India. "A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies," Kwatra said in a post on X on Tuesday.
A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, long-term growth plans and commitment to building resilient supply chains.@WalmartNews pic.twitter.com/ny9Ro1KcmY— Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026
In June last year, the then leadership of Walmart Inc met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the US-based retail giant’s growing partnership with India. In another meeting, he met the President and CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP).
Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-U.S. Forum. Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the… pic.twitter.com/FE4z99uzZ5— Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026
"Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-US Forum," Kwatra posted.
"Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies, including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the expanding India-USA cooperation in the tech space," the post on X said.
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