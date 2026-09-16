ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Meets Nepal's Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal receives a farewell call from the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, at the Ministry, in Kathmandu on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Kathmandu: India's outgoing Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted bilateral ties. Srivastava met Khanal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singhdurbar, in Kathmandu as he prepares to conclude his tenure in Nepal.

"Honoured to call on Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal for a farewell meeting. Conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted ties," Srivastava said in a post on X.

The Indian diplomat recalled that in the last few years significant progress had been achieved in deepening bilateral partnership across all areas, including energy, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

During the meeting, Khanal thanked India for its solidarity and swift disaster relief assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River, including support for search, rescue and relief operations, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.