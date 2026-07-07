ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Meets China's Vice Foreign Minister

In this image posted on July 7, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami during an introductory meeting with China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying. ( PTI )

Beijing: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami held his "introductory" meeting with China's Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying and exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Doraiswami held his introductory meeting with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries for stable and mutually beneficial relations that deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries,” it said.

“They also exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges,” it said.

“Ambassador also welcomed Vice Minister Hua’s assurance of China’s support for India's BRICS Presidency,” it said.