ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Meets 21 Rescued Crew Members Of MT Settebello

Ambassador of India to Oman Prashant Pise interacts with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer ahead of their repatriation to India, in Muscat on Monday ( ANI )

Dubai: Indian Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with 21 rescued Indian seafarers from MT Settebello on Tuesday, before their repatriation to the country. On June 10, the US struck a Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. MT Settebello was about 30 Nautical Miles off the coast of Oman at the time of the attack, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

"21 Indian crew members of MT Settebello are returning home safely," according to the Indian mission.

"Prior to their departure, the ambassador interacted with the crew members and conveyed his best wishes," the Indian mission said.