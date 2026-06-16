Indian Envoy Meets 21 Rescued Crew Members Of MT Settebello
Indian Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with 21 rescued Indian seafarers from MT Settebello before their repatriation
By PTI
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Dubai: Indian Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with 21 rescued Indian seafarers from MT Settebello on Tuesday, before their repatriation to the country. On June 10, the US struck a Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. MT Settebello was about 30 Nautical Miles off the coast of Oman at the time of the attack, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.
"21 Indian crew members of MT Settebello are returning home safely," according to the Indian mission.
21 Indian crew members of MT Settebello are returning home safely.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 16, 2026
Prior to their departure, Ambassador interacted with the crew members, conveyed his best wishes, and appreciated their resilience during a difficult period.
The Embassy remains committed to the welfare and… pic.twitter.com/jsjN6Y6lpb
"Prior to their departure, the ambassador interacted with the crew members and conveyed his best wishes," the Indian mission said.
Pise also appreciated their resilience during a difficult period, it added. The Indian mission said that the Embassy remains committed to the welfare and safety of Indian nationals.
This was the second instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast. The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.
On June 11, crew members of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer, carrying 22 Indians, were evacuated after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port. India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and has strongly taken up the matter with the US.
The US military imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which around 20 per cent of global energy supplies are transported in normal times.
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