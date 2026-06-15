ETV Bharat / international

20 Crew Members Of MT Jalveer Rescued Off Oman Set To Reach India Today

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat. ( X@Indemb_Muscat )

New Delhi: India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, on Monday met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to the country on Monday.

The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Oman said, "Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home." The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on 11 June 2026.