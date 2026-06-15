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20 Crew Members Of MT Jalveer Rescued Off Oman Set To Reach India Today

The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat.
India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat. (X@Indemb_Muscat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST

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Updated : June 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

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New Delhi: India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, on Monday met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to the country on Monday.

The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Oman said, "Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home." The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on 11 June 2026.

The Indian mission "remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home," the post read. Crew members of a tanker carrying 20 Indians were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port.

This was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days. The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.

On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. On Thursday, India said that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer "came from the US Navy".

Also Read:

  1. Dhow Carrying 14 Indians Sinks Off Oman Coast After 'Engine Failure'; All Crew Members Rescued
  2. Indian Seafarer Dies Off Oman After Being 'Denied' Treatment Amid War; Embassy Begins Repatriation Process
Last Updated : June 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

TAGGED:

MT JALVEER
MT JALVEER IN MUSCAT
INDIA AMBASSADOR PRASHANT PISE

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