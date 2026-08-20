ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Kwatra Meets Senior State Department Officials

New Delhi: India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur and discussed developments across various pillars of the bilateral partnership.

Kapur, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison and other State Department officials met Kwatra at his official residence here on Wednesday.

“Delighted to host Assistant Secretary S. Paul Kapur and his team at India House. We exchanged notes regarding developments across various pillars of India-USA bilateral partnership,” the Indian envoy said in a post on X.