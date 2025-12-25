Indian Envoy Kwatra Meets American Counterpart Gor in Mar-a-Lago
India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met his American counterpart Sergio Gor in Florida.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 7:42 AM IST
New York: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held extensive discussions with his American counterpart Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, on the “shared goal” to strengthen trade ties as well as priorities for the bilateral partnership.
Kwatra undertook his first visit to Mar-a-Lago and held discussions with Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. “Happy to connect with @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago. Extensive discussions on our shared goal to (strengthen) trade ties, as also his plans and priorities for our bilateral partnership as he prepares to assume his responsibility as the US Ambassador to India!” Kwatra said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Gor said that it is “always a pleasure to meet with India’s Ambassador to the US @AmbVMKwatra. This was his first visit to Mar a Lago!”Trump is also currently in Mar-a-Lago, having arrived at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence over the weekend for the Christmas holidays.
Later today, he will participate in NORAD Santa Calls and calls with Service Members. Gor had also posted on Tuesday a photo of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with Trump, saying “Enjoyed hosting Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan on his first visit to the GREAT State of Florida!”
