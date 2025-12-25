ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Kwatra Meets American Counterpart Gor in Mar-a-Lago

New York: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held extensive discussions with his American counterpart Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, on the “shared goal” to strengthen trade ties as well as priorities for the bilateral partnership.

Kwatra undertook his first visit to Mar-a-Lago and held discussions with Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. “Happy to connect with @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago. Extensive discussions on our shared goal to (strengthen) trade ties, as also his plans and priorities for our bilateral partnership as he prepares to assume his responsibility as the US Ambassador to India!” Kwatra said in a post on X on Wednesday.