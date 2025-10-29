ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Kwatra Discusses Hydrocarbons Trade, AI, Counter-Terrorism With Key US Senator

The Indian envoy said that he had an engaging conversation with Senator Rosen, who is also a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Near East, Central, South Asia and Counterterrorism Sub-committee.

Washington: Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed increasing bilateral trade in hydrocarbons, the scope of AI cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts with US Senator Jacky Rosen, in the backdrop of trade negotiations between the two countries.

Kwatra also discussed the scope of cooperation between the two countries in Artificial Intelligence amid the massive boom in the sector. “We also exchanged perspectives on societal applications of developments in Artificial Intelligence and the scope of cooperation between India and the US in this domain,” Kwatra said.

The Indian envoy also appreciated Rosen for supporting counter-terrorism cooperation between the United States and India. “Appreciate her steadfast support for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation between our countries in dealing with challenges confronting regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism in the region,” he said.

According to an official, a proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US is "very near" to concluding. “We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said last week. In the Berlin Global Dialogue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last week said India will not do any deal in a hurry or with a "gun to our head".

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India. The relations between the two countries have been reeling under severe stress after the Trump administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. It includes a 25 per cent additional import duty for buying Russian crude oil. India has described these duties as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".