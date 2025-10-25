ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Kwatra Discusses Energy Trade And Ties With US Deputy Secretary

Washington: The India-US energy security partnership and recent developments in energy trade and ties were discussed between India’s Ambassador to Washington Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly on Saturday. The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is “very near” to concluding.

“We are very near as far as deal is concerned,” the official said on Friday. Kwatra in a social media post said he had a “fruitful discussion” with Danly on the “India-US energy security partnership and shared perspectives on recent developments in energy trade and ties”.

Kwatra also met with Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet. The ambassador said the two had a “productive discussion” on the India-US industrial cooperation and how US defence companies have a key role to play in New Delhi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ goals.